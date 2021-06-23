Perion Network (PERI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI):

6/15/2021 – Perion Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

6/11/2021 – Perion Network was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/4/2021 – Perion Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Perion Network was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/28/2021 – Perion Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Perion Network was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/22/2021 – Perion Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Perion Network was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/13/2021 – Perion Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Perion Network was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/5/2021 – Perion Network had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Perion Network had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PERI traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, hitting $19.47. 98,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,226. The stock has a market cap of $659.10 million, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 16,747 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 93,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 110,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

