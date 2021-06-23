PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.36

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.36 and last traded at $48.36, with a volume of 620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PetroChina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.12.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.85.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.12 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 4th quarter worth $3,927,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 1st quarter worth $1,587,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

