Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.47

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.47 and last traded at C$7.47, with a volume of 84749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEY. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.33.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.23, for a total value of C$40,999.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,992.55. Also, Director Brian Davis acquired 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$898,480.18. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock worth $507,338.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

