PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PG&E Corp. continues to make investments in gas-related projects, electric system safety and reliability. PG&E Corp has a solid portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings base and substantial long-term growth potential. The company strives to optimize generation margins by improving its cost structure, performance and reliability of its nuclear and fossil fuel-fired units. However, PG&E Corp. continues to incur higher uncollectible costs and incremental operating costs. The pandemic has caused the company to incur increased bad debt expenses and contract costs in recent times. PG&E Corp. underperformed the industry in the past six months. It boasts a weak solvency position, which makes us skeptical about the company’s ability to pay off its debt obligations in time.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

PG&E stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PG&E by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $2,138,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $992,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

