Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.86 Million

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will post sales of $128.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.55 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $134.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $524.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.38 million to $528.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $556.32 million, with estimates ranging from $537.74 million to $574.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,233,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 151,294 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 546,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,405. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.73. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.