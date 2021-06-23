Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will post sales of $128.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.55 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $134.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $524.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.38 million to $528.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $556.32 million, with estimates ranging from $537.74 million to $574.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,233,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 151,294 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 546,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,405. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.73. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

