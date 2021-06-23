Pier Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 114.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Freshpet makes up about 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $14,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Freshpet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,418. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $79.13 and a one year high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.27.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $335,176.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at $23,455,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,262 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

