Pier Capital LLC Buys 18,867 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,867 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for about 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $13,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 188,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.89.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

