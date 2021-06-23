Pier Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 133,887 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Avid Bioservices worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,845,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 620,021 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 278,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $24.27. 9,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,545. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -836.05 and a beta of 2.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.