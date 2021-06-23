Pier Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 91,459 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.78% of Alphatec worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 20.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $405,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,008,361 shares in the company, valued at $16,365,699.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 120,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,572 shares of company stock worth $1,274,982. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. 2,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,635. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

