Pier Capital LLC Has $11.14 Million Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 144.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,322 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

NYSE BHVN traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $98.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $106.57.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.