Pier Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,628,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after buying an additional 349,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,327,000 after acquiring an additional 258,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Endava by 3,833.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 194,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 438,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,177,000 after acquiring an additional 192,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,564. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

