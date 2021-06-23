Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Trading Down 0.8%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.67. 210,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 890,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLNHF. Northland Securities raised their target price on Planet 13 from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Planet 13 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.64.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused and related products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products.

