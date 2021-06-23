Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Pool by 2,375.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pool by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.02. 1,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $256.85 and a 12 month high of $464.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $426.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POOL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

