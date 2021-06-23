Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Portland General Electric has increased its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Portland General Electric has a payout ratio of 64.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.6%.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

