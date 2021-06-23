Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,758 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,164,000 after purchasing an additional 702,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $24,490,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 809,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after acquiring an additional 421,621 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 50,681.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 354,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coann Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $9,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POR opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.27%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

