Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier Exhibitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.03. Premier Exhibitions shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 14,732 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.

Premier Exhibitions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ)

Premier Exhibitions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in presenting museum-quality touring exhibitions to public worldwide. It operates through two segments, Exhibition Management and RMS Titanic. It develops, deploys, operates, and presents exhibition products in exhibition centers, museums, and non-traditional venues.

