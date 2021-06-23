Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 28.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.81. 264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,075. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

