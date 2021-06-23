Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,733 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,632 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth about $6,312,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,697,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 321,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 2.65. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

