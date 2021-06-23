Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after buying an additional 35,308 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after purchasing an additional 915,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $569,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,752,553.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,000. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

