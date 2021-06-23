Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,228,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

