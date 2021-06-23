Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,326 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Knoll were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after purchasing an additional 191,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $18,366,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,968,438. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KNL opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76. Knoll, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

