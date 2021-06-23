Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 148,047 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 115,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $2,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

