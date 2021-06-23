Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.96. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $36.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.