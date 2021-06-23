Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,506 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forterra by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,661 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Forterra in the first quarter worth $56,043,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Forterra by 2,585.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 498,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Forterra by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 120,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Forterra by 3,250.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 348,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Forterra alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of FRTA opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Forterra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.47%.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.