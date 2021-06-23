Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRVA. Truist began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Privia Health Group stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.95. 6,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,460. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $47.81.

In other news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

