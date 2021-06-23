Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-880 million.

Several research firms recently commented on PRVA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.83.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,460. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.