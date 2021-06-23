Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Up to $46.50

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.50, but opened at $48.19. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $47.30, with a volume of 3,012 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.