PRIZM Trading Down 32.8% Over Last Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $29.41 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002450 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000179 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,776,802,861 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

