Proequities Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

TAN stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.40. 15,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,671. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $125.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.57.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

