Proequities Inc. Purchases 3,228 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,039. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.