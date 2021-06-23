Proequities Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Proequities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $130.95 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.88.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

