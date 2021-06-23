Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to post $295.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.70 million and the lowest is $294.17 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $258.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Proofpoint.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

PFPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.27.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 118.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 401.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 139.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.