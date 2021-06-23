ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Holdings Cut by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. cut its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 5.2% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $22,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $90.13. 407,194 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.18. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.