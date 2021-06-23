Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Down 4.2%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares were down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.80 and last traded at $48.85. Approximately 870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 448,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

