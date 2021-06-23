Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278,285 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Infosys by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 24,398 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Infosys by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,855,000 after acquiring an additional 187,830 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $2,851,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 5.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Infosys stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $20.77.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.