Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.26 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 425,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,220 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 298.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 190,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 142,705 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 41.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 981,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 287,219 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 27.6% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

