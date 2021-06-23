Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.38 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,484 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ally Financial worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ally Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,124 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its position in Ally Financial by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Ally Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 877,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,505,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ally Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,504,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,971,000 after purchasing an additional 207,130 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.17. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $114,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,103.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,779. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

