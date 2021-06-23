Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.94 Million Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.39% of American States Water worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,900,000 after buying an additional 210,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,998,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 384,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,053,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American States Water by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,880,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,661,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

American States Water stock opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.83. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

AWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

