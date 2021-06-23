Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 109.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,225 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 37,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DNLI. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.71. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 300.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $560,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,962 shares of company stock worth $16,572,619. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.