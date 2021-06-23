Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 100.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,310 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 247,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after buying an additional 182,767 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HI stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

