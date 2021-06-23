Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 104,696 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104,696 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of CDK Global worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of CDK opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

