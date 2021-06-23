Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.79. Psychemedics shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 26,820 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Psychemedics by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Psychemedics in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Psychemedics by 74.6% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Psychemedics in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Psychemedics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,529 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

