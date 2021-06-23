Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.79. Psychemedics shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 26,820 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.78.
Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter.
About Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)
Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.
Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.