Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $342.10 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $148.19 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

