Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.