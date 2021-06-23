Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 283,000 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1,077.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,000 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,012,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,769,836. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 226.35, a PEG ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

