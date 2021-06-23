pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Hits Market Cap of $35,717.87

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.78 or 0.00010913 BTC on major exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $35,717.87 and $1,565.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00021453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.87 or 0.00648388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00041623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00079384 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

pulltherug.finance (CRYPTO:RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

