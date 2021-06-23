PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.500-6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.85 billion-8.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.87 billion.PVH also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.150-1.180 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.75.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,249. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 127.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

