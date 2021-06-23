Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Issued By Raymond James

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Russel Metals in a research note issued on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$885.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$826.00 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.43.

TSE:RUS opened at C$33.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.53. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$15.84 and a twelve month high of C$34.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.33%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,886 shares in the company, valued at C$4,044,717.18. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,920 in the last ninety days.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

