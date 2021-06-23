Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Centene Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Centene stock opened at $72.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.96. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 372,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 365,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Centene by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 808,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Centene by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.