Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NXRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $55.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 151.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.06.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,340. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.